Teenage Girl Claims 10-Year-Old Boy Is Father To Her Unborn Child

A pregnant teenage girl has claimed that a 10-year-old boy is the father to her unborn baby, raising some questions on the possibility of the claims.

The pair Daria, 13, and Ivan, 10, who claimed to have fallen in love at first sight appeared on TV in Russia ahead of their baby’s arrival.

According to Daria, who is just eight weeks pregnant “A friend of mine introduced us and two days later we started dating.

But their relationship have drawn much attention that led to some questioning whether the 10-year-old boy could have fathered a baby at all.

Local paediatrician Nikolai Skorobogatov said: “Theoretically both children could have reached reproductive age.”

But Dr Evgeny Grekov, a urology and andrology expert, says Ivan could not be the father.

He said: “We rechecked the laboratory results three times so there cannot be any mistake. There cannot be sperm cells. He is still a child.

“There is even no testosterone. And just to add, he still has childish sex organs. Puberty has not started. So we have a lot of questions.”

Daria revealed that she and Ivan had sex at his home when his mother was away.

She said: “After we did it for the first time, we hid from each other under the blanket out of shame.”

Soon after Daria started to feel sick and had nausea most days after which her mother Elena took her to hospital for examinations but doctors failed to find the cause of her ‘illness’.

Finally, Elena bought a pregnancy test kit for her daughter and said: “The test showed that Daria was pregnant. After that, she confessed to having sex with Ivan.

“I was in shock. I could not say a word. When we started talking she said she would not kill the baby and I support her decision. I do not want her to go under the knife.”

Ivan and his mother Galina, 28, are planning to help Daria to raise the child.

Galina said: “I did not know what to say after learning that my 10-year-old son fathered a child. I think Ivan himself does not quite understand what happened.

The children say they became a target for bullying in their hometown of Zheleznogorsk in central Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai region.

Daria underwent a medical examination in one of the best clinics in Moscow, according to the show.

Gynaecologist Eleonorа Shagerbieva said: “The pregnancy proceeds normally.”

The police launched an investigation into the incident.

“All the people involved and the girl’s school are being interviewed.