Home » Tambuwal Sues For Peaceful Conducts Of Sokoto Re-runs

Tambuwal Sues For Peaceful Conducts Of Sokoto Re-runs

By - 10 minutes ago on January 24, 2020
Tambuwal Sues For Peaceful Conducts Of Sokoto Re-runs

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal./Twitter

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged the supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to shun violence and exhibit high sense of maturity ahead of the January 25 re-run and supplementary elections scheduled to hold in the state.

The Governor disclosed this in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Muhammad Bello, in Abuja on Friday.

The governor appealed for the support at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, when he endorsed the party’s candidates for the Sokoto North and South Federal Constituency rerun election and supplementary election for State House of Assembly, on Thursday.

He also urged the PDP supporters to come out en masse and vote for PDP candidates in the elections.

This, he said would enable the party consolidate its recent gains of clinching two seats at the National Assembly, one each at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

He expressed optimism that, the PDP candidates would emerge victorious after the election.

He used the occasion to thank the people of the state for their fervent prayers to his administration and assured them of his determination to continue providing more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Also speaking at the event, the former Governor of Sokoto State Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, urged people in the state to sustain their support and cooperation to the present administration.

He also expressed his appreciation to the people in the state for their overwhelming support to the administration of Gov. Tambuwal.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the PDP candidates for House of Representatives, Abubakar Abdullahi and that of the State House of Assembly supplementary election for Sokoto North II constituency, Hon Arzika Sarki.

The ceremony was witnessed by the state deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, the Secretary to the State Governor, SSG, Saidu Umar, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma and other PDP stalwarts.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.