Popular Nigerian Comedienne, Helen Paul, has advised women to take care of themselves, while reminding them that self love is paramount.

Paul gave the advise while reacting to an online story where a woman narrated her ordeal in a marriage of ten years.

According to the story, a couple was married for ten years, the husband was rich but didn’t give the wife the freedom to work, but rather gave her money monthly.

The man was also said to be promiscuous and never gave his wife all she needed, but it happened that tables turned and she became richer than the husband, then decided to give him “harsh” treatment.

In her reaction to the story, the comedienne reminded wives that self love was paramount and freedom is important than love.

Paul wrote: Wife! Wife!! Wife!!! Please take good care of yourself ooo. Self love is quite paramount sometimes! And in some ways, freedom is more important than love!