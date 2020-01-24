Security: CAN Reveals Days For Nationwide Fasting, Prayer

Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Friday, 31 January, to Sunday, 2 February, 2020, as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches, home and abroad.

President of the Christian body, His Eminence Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said that the fasting was for the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians to stop.

He added that this fasting was for the Nigerian government to develop the capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the country.

CAN also declared a special prayer walk which would take place on the 2nd of February 2020.

“Sunday 2nd February 2020 is declared a Special Prayer Walk by Christians in all the States of the Federation in the form of a procession to be led by States CAN Chairmen in their CAN Secretariats and pastors of churches in all churches in Nigeria,” Ayokunle declared.

He urged churches to process round their area, pray for God’s permanent intervention and help from all over the world so that all Christians might not be consumed one by one.

The CAN president asked all Bloc Leaders, Zonal and State Chairmen, Leaders of Denominations and all Christians and concerned Nigerians to support and come out en-mass for the programme.

The association had condemned the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of CAN in Adamawa.

Andimi, a pastor with the Church of the Brethren at the District Church Council of Michika, was reportedly killed in Michika by suspected Boko Haram members.