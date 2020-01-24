Security: 10 Key Demands CAN Made To President Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle insecurity in the West African country.

Concise News reports that CAN said this, as well as made other demands on the Nigerian leader in a world press conference in Abuja.

According to the apex Christian body in the country, Buhari should, among others, also sacked the nation’s security chiefs, calling for the arrest of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah.

Below are the ten demands that CAN made to Buhari in the statement earlier this week:

• The President should overhaul the security council with a view of bringing in new heads of all the security agencies and the para-military which no religion or part of the country will dominate.

• The Federal government should either label the Miyetti Allah Fulani Association a terrorist organisation as being regarded in the terror index.

• The Federal Government should order the arrest of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Groups in who are sponsoring and perpetuating the crime of Nigeria and prosecute them for all the killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, and Taraba states, among others.

• The Federal Government should publish names of all kingpins of the terrorists who are in detention and those who are being prosecuted.

• The Federal Government should stop releasing the so-called repented terrorists since they are reportedly joining their colleagues in the forest to unleash terror on the land.

• The Federal Government should reverse the recent controversial Police promotion with a view to balancing religious and ethnic divides in the country.

• The Federal Government should stop sending delegations to all Islamic international organisations and let our Muslim counterparts be doing so as we are doing in all international Christian religious organisations.

• The Federal Government should stop discriminating against our female Youth corps who refuse to wear the NYSC trousers for religious reasons since they allow their Muslim counterparts to wear hijab.

• The victims of the consistent attacks should be assessed and adequately compensated. The victims in various IDPs be provided with adequate security and enough resources for continual survival.

• It is painful and a betrayal to note that the government gives more attention to so-called repentant terrorists than the victims of their evil with the claim that they are being reinstated and rehabilitated, even into the Nigerian Army. This is a major contradiction.