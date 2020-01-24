Presidency Rubbishes TI’s Corruption Index Ranking, Says Report Not Factual

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has rubbished the latest Transparency International (T.I) report, claiming it is not research-based.

Concise News reports that the TI released its 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) on Thursday, ranking Nigeria 146 out of 180 nations. Also, it scored the West African nation 26 out of 100 points, a fall from the 2018 report.

While reacting to the report on Friday, Shehu, however, dismissed it as non-factual, saying it was based on secondary sources.

“The report itself is a perception index,” he told Channels TV. “So perception is what it is. It is different from the reality that you have on the ground. The report is harsh on the government. It does not take due cognisance of the ground reality.”

He added that “In fairness to the TI that presented the report, they said themselves that it is not research-based. So it is not fact-based but based on second-rate data – information collected here and there. In effect, anybody could put together this kind of report from press releases issued by opposition political parties.

“The fact on the ground contradicts this report. This administration has done enormously well. We have achieved quite a lot.”