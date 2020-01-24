In what appears to be a swipe at his critics, ace rapper M.I Abaga has said that truth is not ascertained through populism, but evidence.

Concise News reports that hip hop singer Yung6ix on Thursday took a swipe M.I Abaga for not supporting his music.

Replying to a tweet by KISS fm, where his song “Grammy Money” featuring Praiz and M.I was played, Yung6ix said the latter never for once post or repost the video.

“D record M.I refused to support even though he was on it, chairman didn’t post or repost or agree to come for video. He didn’t also post my album which he was a part of. Yes it’s true idols turn rivals.

“Still like your old songs but I’ve lost every symptom of respect I have 4 U” Yung6ix tweeted.

Yung6ix’s tweet triggered outrages as many attacked M.I, who has over time received backlashes over same claims by his fellow rapper.

But in what seems to be like a response to those criticisms, the “One Naira” crooner, in a tweet on Friday said people’s belief about something does not make it right, but evidence does.

“The most stupid thing I have heard is that just because many people consistently say something that makes it true.. na so them kill Galileo for saying the Earth is round.. populism is not a way to ascertain truth.. and listen closely people.. EVIDENCE IS!!!!”