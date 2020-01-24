Oko Oloyun: Police Link Murder Of Trado-Medical Practitioner To Fraud

The Oyo State Police Command have linked the murder of popular traditional medicine practitioner, Fatai ”Oko Oloyun” Yusuf to an ongoing fraud issue in his Lagos office.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Concise News reports that Oko Oloyun was shot dead on Thursday while travelling from Lagos to Iseyin in Oyo State, where he recently commissioned a big building for business.

He was hit by a bullet after a suspected gunmen shot at his vehicle about 4:30 pm on Eruwa-Igbo-Ora road. Oko Oloyun’s corpse has since been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital, Oyo State.

According to Fadeyi, the police are exploring the plausible connection between a fire incident that occurred in the Lagos office of the deceased and the murder of the practitioner.

The statement read: “An interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged bookkeeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/bookkeeping records.”

Meanwhile, the police in Oyo said they have started interrogating the two police escorts that were with Oko Oloyun when he was shot dead “with a view of finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act.”

The police spokesman appealed to members of the public with credible information on Oko Oloyun’s death to assist the Oyo State Police Command in its bid to detect the crime and apprehension of the offenders.

He assured members of the public that the “police is on top of the situation and working with other Police formations/units to ensure that the directive of the Inspector General of Police Adamu to crack this case as quickly as possible is complied with to the letter.”