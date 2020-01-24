Oko Oloyun: Police Arrest Two Over Killing Of Trado-Medical Practitioner

Two police escorts that were with popular Trado-Medical practitioner, Fatai ‘Oko Oloyun’ Yusuf when he was killed have been arrested by the Police in Oyo State.

Concise News reports that Oko Oloyun was shot dead on Thursday while travelling from Lagos to Iseyin in Oyo State, where he recently commissioned a big building for business.

He was hit by a bullet after a suspected gunmen shot at his vehicle about 4:30 pm on Eruwa-Igbo-Ora road. Oko Oloyun’s corpse has since been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital, Oyo State.

However, according to a statement released by the state police spokesman, Gbenga Fadeyi, some staff of Oko Oloyun are also being questioned to unravel the death of the late businessman.

Fadeyi said: “Some of the staff and his two (2) Police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan with a view of finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act.”

Fadeyi said the deceased could have been killed due to an alleged bookkeeping records fraud he detected in his Lagos office which led to the burning of some financial records.

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is, therefore, being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased,” Fadeyi said.

The police spokesman appealed to members of the public with credible information on Oko Oloyun’s death to assist the Oyo State Police Command in its bid to detect the crime and apprehension of the offenders.

He assured members of the public that the “police is on top of the situation and working with other Police formations/units to ensure that the directive of the Inspector General of Police Adamu to crack this case as quickly as possible is complied with to the letter.”