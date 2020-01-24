Oko Oloyun: Nigerians React To Killing Of Popular Trado-Medical Practitioner

Nigerians are grieving over Thursday’s killing of Alhaji Fatai Yusuf (Oko Oloyun) by gunmen in Oyo state.

Concise News had reported how ‘Oko Oloyun’ was attacked and shot dead enroute to Iseyin town from Lagos.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesman of the Oyo state Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, said Yusuf’s corpse had been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital’s mortuary.

Fadeyi added that the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, had visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the killing of the renowned businessman.

