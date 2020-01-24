Nigerian Star Chukwueze Can Become World Best, Cazorla Predicts

Villarreal captain, Santi Cazorla, has lauded Super Eagles youngster, Samuel Chukwueze, for his impressive showing for Villareal on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that the Nigeria winger came in as a second-half substitute in a Copa dey Rey tie with Girona and scored the team’s third goal in the 0-3 win.

While speaking after the clash, Cazorla urged the Nigerian to keep working hard as he has what it takes to be one of the best in the world.

“You can see that the talent is there,” the former Arsenal man said. “He is applying it properly and also willing to learn new things. The hard work he is putting in; he has to maintain it and continue to develop here because he can be the best in the world, “ Cazorla said after the game against Girona.

Chukwueze has netted four goals and three assists in 21 matches in all competitions for the Yellow Submarines.