Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Jan. 24th, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country from London where he took part in the 2020 UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 which held from January 20th. Buhari arrived in London in the early hours of Saturday 17th January 2020 for the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has faulted the 2019 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International (T.I). Transparency International ranked Nigeria 146 out of 180 countries with the EFCC describing it as appalling “the bogus and ambiguous criteria used by TI to arrive at what can best be described as a jaundiced and illogical rating.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the country’s security chiefs. CAN President Samson Ayokunle said this on Thursday during a World Press Conference in reaction to Boko Haram’s execution of the Chairman of the body in Michika local government area of Adamawa State Lawan Andimi.

The Nigerian government has arraigned former Attorney General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke and six others on 42 counts of fraud and money laundering at a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada. But they pleaded not guilty to the 42 charges.The arraignment of the former AGF had stalled on Wednesday following confusion caused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Federal Government has said that the establishment of the Southwest security outfit, Operation Amotekun, remains illegal and has no place in the constitution. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the government will not bow to pressure due to sentiment being displayed by people on the matter.

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, have dismissed rumours that their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has died. The IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement on the Islamic group’s official Twitter handle, urged Nigerians to disregard the speculation.

After a closed-door meeting between vice-president Yemi Osinbajo and the governors of the South-West states on Thursday, the federal government and the governors have reached an agreement on Operation Amotekun. The media aide to Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, made this known via his Twitter handle on Thursday after the meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Locals in Diepsloot area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday attacked foreign nationals, days after Nigerians in Keimoes and Upington areas of Northern Cape were given the ultimatum to exit the communities. The attack which saw locals burning tires and chanting that foreigners should vacate the community was curtailed by the police.

The United States Government on Thursday rolled out a new rule that aims to limit “birth tourism” by pregnant women who enter the U.S. on tourist visas. According to a statement, the essence of the “birth tourism’’ is with the intention of obtaining citizenship for their babies born on American soil.

Nigerian star Victor Moses has said he is excited to be part of Inter Milan’s project and reuniting with his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Moses, 29, who joined Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, played under Conte during the Italian’s reign at the Stamford Bridge where he claimed the FA Cup and Premier League in the 2016/2017 term.

