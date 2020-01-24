Nigerian Air Force Recruitment: List Of Successful Candidates For Direct Short Service Released

The Nigerian Airforce has announced the released list of successful candidates for its 2019 Direct Short Service Commission.

NAF made the announcement in a post on its official Twitter page.

It advised candidates who applied for the service to check for their names.

The post read: “List of successful candidates for 2019 Nigerian Airforce Direct Regular Commission/ Direct Short Service Commission medical special enlistment is out.

“Click on https://www.airforce.mil.ng/downloads for the full list.”

Meanwhile, the NAF on Wednesday warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Information on Wednesday issued the warning while reacting to the reported existence of fake websites across the country.