Mixed Reactions Trail Obasanjo’s Latest Comment On Buhari Administration

By - 1 hour ago on January 24, 2020
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo/File Photo

Mixed reactions have trailed the recent comments by former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo claiming that officials of the Muhammadu Buhari administration ‘will end in hell if we expose them for corruption’.

Concise News reports that the erstwhile Nigerian leader – who has always been highly critical of President Buhari – made the claims while featuring on BBC Yoruba, where he was comparing his ex-Vice and 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with Buhari.

He stated that although Atiku was not a messiah, he would have performed better than President Buhari if given the opportunity.

Speaking in Yoruba, Obasanjo said: “The person, Buhari, who signed the Not-too-Young-To-Run bill but ran at the age of 76, is he not too old to be contesting for an elective position?

“What I am saying is that where we are today, our present situation, if you look at those who are there today and our boss, I insist that Atiku will do better than them. Atiku is not an angel, he had offended people including me but he asked for forgiveness and I forgave him due to my religion.

“As a Christian, the God I serve said forgive those who offend you and I did just that. So when he came to me with a Christian and Muslim clergy, begging that I forgive, should I refuse when I’m not God?

“I did not say his past behaviour was not bad but none of us is a complete and whoever feels he is complete should come out but what I’m saying is that where we are today, Atiku will do better than them if he was given the chance.

“This is not a prophecy. Those in government today, if we expose them, all of them will enter hell; they will not only go to jail. They will go to hell. Whoever that God does not expose his sins to the public is the person whose secret is kept.

“I did not say he will behave like Jesus. I did not say he will behave like Prophet Muhammed, but he will do better, in fact twice better than what we have at present.”

While some Nigerians backed ‘Obj’s’ allegations against the ruling government, others expressed their reservations.

See some reactions on Twitter below:

