Mixed Reactions Trail Obasanjo’s Latest Comment On Buhari Administration

Mixed reactions have trailed the recent comments by former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo claiming that officials of the Muhammadu Buhari administration ‘will end in hell if we expose them for corruption’.

Concise News reports that the erstwhile Nigerian leader – who has always been highly critical of President Buhari – made the claims while featuring on BBC Yoruba, where he was comparing his ex-Vice and 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with Buhari.

He stated that although Atiku was not a messiah, he would have performed better than President Buhari if given the opportunity.

Speaking in Yoruba, Obasanjo said: “The person, Buhari, who signed the Not-too-Young-To-Run bill but ran at the age of 76, is he not too old to be contesting for an elective position?

“What I am saying is that where we are today, our present situation, if you look at those who are there today and our boss, I insist that Atiku will do better than them. Atiku is not an angel, he had offended people including me but he asked for forgiveness and I forgave him due to my religion.

“As a Christian, the God I serve said forgive those who offend you and I did just that. So when he came to me with a Christian and Muslim clergy, begging that I forgive, should I refuse when I’m not God?

“I did not say his past behaviour was not bad but none of us is a complete and whoever feels he is complete should come out but what I’m saying is that where we are today, Atiku will do better than them if he was given the chance.

“This is not a prophecy. Those in government today, if we expose them, all of them will enter hell; they will not only go to jail. They will go to hell. Whoever that God does not expose his sins to the public is the person whose secret is kept.

“I did not say he will behave like Jesus. I did not say he will behave like Prophet Muhammed, but he will do better, in fact twice better than what we have at present.”

While some Nigerians backed ‘Obj’s’ allegations against the ruling government, others expressed their reservations.

See some reactions on Twitter below:

Danjuma and Obasanjo should save this country by telling us what they know about who is in Aso Rock or who are those using this country as a battle ground for jihad — ifeanyi edeh ogbodo (@ifeanyiogbodo2) January 23, 2020

Hate him or love him, Obasanjo says things as they are since the inception of this government. No time for political correctness. — Yoruba Demon (@MaziKayode) January 24, 2020

Chief Obasanjo doesn’t need to be in any party to prove anything again. He’s a god (Ebora Owu)! You don’t like him. I don’t care!!! — Olujide (@olujide31) January 23, 2020

Obasanjo and Dajuma with this monthly dose of “most officials in the current Buhari led government will not only go to jail but also go to hell if the government is investigated for corruption.”.

Dajuma also hiding stuff on security conditions.

Sighs. — Premier (@SodiqTade) January 24, 2020

I can’t still believe danjuma I will never believe obasanjo cause that man will say anything for money. https://t.co/5lBgwgw4Kn — QUDUS (@QdPaper) January 24, 2020

It is only in country like Nigeria you have people like Obasanjo still parading the street and opening his mouth to talk about corruption. His own corruption is more than overwhelming and really stinks. Rawlings of Ghana would have silenced him long time ago. — Ayodele Faroun (@qualiserve2003) January 24, 2020