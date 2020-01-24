Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Friday, January 24th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Friday January 24th, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: Facebook Shuts Down IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu’s Page

Facebook has allegedly shut down the page of the leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group made the allegation in a statement on Thursday where it claimed that Facebook Nigeria is corrupt.

According to IPOB’s statement, the development was because Facebook sees Kanu’s page as a means of exposing the ills in government.

This is as it warned that “Biafra” cannot be denied the media space unlike what took place in the late 1960s. Read more here.

Biafra: Facebook ‘Republishes’ IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu’s Page

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has announced that after the initial restriction, social media and technology company, Facebook has ‘republished’ his official page on the social network.

Recall this online news medium reported yesterday how Facebook shut down the page of Kanu recently.

According to the banned IPOB’s statement, the development was because Facebook sees Kanu’s page as a means of exposing the ills in government.

This is as it warned that “Biafra” cannot be denied the media space unlike what took place in the late 1960s.

But, later on Thursday, the controversial activist declared that his Facebook page is now back to life. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.