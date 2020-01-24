Lassa Fever: One Dead, Three HospitaliseIn Borno

The government of Borno state, northeast Nigeria, has announced that one person has died, while three others have been hospitalised as a result of the outbreak of Lassa fever.

Commissioner for health in the state, Dr Salisu Kwaya-Bura, confirmed the death to newsmen at a news conference on Thursday.

Kwaya-Bura said that three other suspected cases were still under investigation.

It was learned that the cases were detected at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

This led to a temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital as part of measures to manage the situation.

Related: Ondo govt takes action

In related development, the government of Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, has met with traditional rulers of affected areas with a view to addressing the outbreak of Lassa fever.

Concise News had earlier reported that 16 persons had died as a result of Lassa Fever outbreak in Ondo.

The outbreak is said to have affected Owo, Akoko South-West, Akure South, and Ondo West areas of the state.

Also confirming the outbreak, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, noted that Lassa fever was prominent in the state especially during the dry season.

It was learned, on Wednesday, that the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, emphasised the need for traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects to desist from all causative factors of the disease in their environments.

The Owo traditional ruler, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, commended Akeredolu for the visit to champion the war against Lassa Fever through the sensitisation meeting.