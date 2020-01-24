Lassa Fever: Kano Govt Reacts To Report Of 292 Cases

Kano State Government has faulted report by a section of the media which claims that the state has recorded 292 cases of Lassa Fever.

Concise News reports that in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen in Kano, said only five cases of the disease were confirmed.

“The cases currently are five, with three deaths and the remaining two are receiving treatment. They are also responding to medications.

“So the issue of 292 ‘cases’ is unintentionally erroneous.”

He explained that the 292 are only on Contact Tracing and not confirmed cases.

Anwar added that three stages had to be followed before a case of the fever is confirmed.

“I therefore repeat that the 292 are only on Contact Tracing.”

He assured that the state government was determined to ensure effective management of the disease.

People should be very vigilant and not panic, as the state is doing everything possible to tame the situation, he added.

Lassa fever: Borno govt. confirms one dead, investigates 3 suspected cases

In a related news, the Borno Government has confirmed one person dead of Lassa fever infection at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Salisu Kwayabura, confirmed the outbreak at a press conference on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Kwayabura disclosed that the 23-year-old patient died on January 18, while on admission at the hospital and added that three unconfirmed cases were currently undergoing clinical analysis.

He explained that the deceased was certified to have died of the disease after samples collected established infection of lassa fever.

According to him, the deceased reside at the Bolori area of Maiduguri before his death.

Kwayabura noted that the press conference was aimed at creating awareness in the society on the manifestation of the disease in the state.

“However, I call for calm, people should exhibit best sanitation practices and high level of responsibility with regard to the maintenance of good hygiene.

“A hospital is designated at Jajeri, Bolori Ward II of the metropolis, as an isolation center for suspected cases while a mobile phone number made available for prompt report of suspected cases,” he said.

While urging the people to be vigilant and report suspected cases to the ministry, Kwayabura reiterated government’s commitment to contain the scourge.