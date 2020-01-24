Kim Kardashian Sued For Posting Her Photo On Instagram

A photographer Saeed Bolden has slammed famous American reality TV star Kim Kardashian with a lawsuit for posting a photo of herself and husband, Kanye West on Instagram.

Concise News understands that the photo of Kardashian and West sharing a tender moment at a party in 2018, was shared on the platform when the photographer, in a New York lawsuit claimed that the star didn’t seek permission before posting the image.

Bolden claims in a copyright infringement lawsuit that he took the photo of Kardashian and West in June 2018 during a listening party for Nas’ new album “Nasir.”

The TV star shared the photo to her fans, now numbering 157 million, after which the photographer, claims that he’s entitled to unspecified damages for using his work.

Kardashian showed “willful, intentional, and purposeful, in disregard of and indifference to Plaintiff’s rights,” by posting the image, Bolden claims.

Bolden filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court against both Kardashian and her underwear brand, Skims.