Kemi Olunloyo Explains Why Davido Will ‘Never Marry Any Woman’

Since Patrick Anyaene, Goldneboy CEO came out with certain revelations about Davido, controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has in series of tweets attacked the DMW boss and now she has revealed why he will never get marry any woman.

Concise News reports that this comes days after she began a twitter poll seeking to know if Davido’s fiancee, Chioma should marry him or Peruzzi, who was Goldenboy’s signee.

The drama began when Anyaene in a tweet claimed that Peruzzi was and is Chioma’s side chick.

According to Goldenboy boss, Chioma was presented to Davido as Peruzzi’s cousin, while also accusing the “Risky” crooner of infecting several ladies with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)

“If you are feeling stupid and you are out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your huncho on how to fcck his side chick and pimp her out to you”

But in a tweet on Thursday, Olunloyo said “Davido is never marrying any woman. His dick will continue to rise by lifting other pussies”

Davido is never marrying any woman. His dick will continue to rise by lifting other pussies🙄#Kemitalks — Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D)🇶🇦 (@KemiOlunloyo) January 23, 2020

In another tweet, the journalist revealed that the Peruzzi has caused so much damages and the “Risky” crooner may end up parting ways with his fiancee.

“Davido is NOT married to Chioma Davido may NEVER marry Chioma Davido is about to see ugly things about Chioma. Chioma get your paper. Nobody Should call me when I’m vindicated. The damage Peruzzi has done is too much. Cousins are not lovers’ she tweeted.