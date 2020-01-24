How Steven Gerrard’s Rangers Made Me Better – Nigeria Star Joe Aribo

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo has admitted the pressure of playing for Rangers has made him a better player, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the former Charlton Athletic midfield ace moved to the Scottish topflight in the summer on a free transfer.

The Nigerian was initially played in the centre of midfield by Rangers’ boss Steven Gerrard but switched position to an attacking role which has seen the 23-year-old blossom for the Gers’.

Rangers are two points shy of Celtic on top of the Scottish League log but have a game in hand. The youngster has admitted playing in the topflight has made him better, as he wants to win every game.

“One thing I have always said is that the fans, they are just ruthless, they want to win every game and it has to be by a big margin,” Aribo was quoted by Rangers website, Friday, as saying. “I know every week I have to perform, I have to be the best that I can be and we have to do that as a team also.

“That pressure makes you a better player and a better person because you know if you’re sloppy or you’re not at your best then you will come out of the team.

“It is good pressure and it is what you need to be the best that you can be. You have to get the chance to play in a position and grab it. I just want to keep being able to grab that position.

“I just want to go out there and express myself, that’s all the gaffer says to me before a game and I am just happy that I am able to do that.”