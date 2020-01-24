Gunmen Kill Trado-Medical Practitioner Oko Oloyun In Oyo

Unknown gunmen have killed popular Lagos-based traditional medicine practitioner, Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun, Concise News reports.

According to the Oyo State Police Command, Yusuf, best known for his two most popular herbal products Yoyo Bitters and Fijk Flusher in the southwest region, was travelling from Lagos to Iseyin in Oyo State, where he recently commissioned a big building for his business.

The police in Oyo said he was hit by a bullet after suspected gunmen shot at his vehicle about 4:30 pm on Eruwa-Igbo-Ora road.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, said Yusuf’s corpse had been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital’s mortuary.

Fadeyi added that the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, had visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the killing of the businessman.

He said: “Gunmen attacked his vehicle on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in Ibarapa Central; they shot at his vehicle and he was hit by a bullet.

“Police personnel were immediately mobilised to the area and the Commissioner of Police has gone to the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment and has deployed the police tactical team to trail the hoodlums and comb the area for possible arrest and prosecution.

“He has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. The man’s corpse has been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital.”