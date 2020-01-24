Give Me A Chance, Swiss-Based Goalie Tells Gernot Rohr

Swiss-born Nigerian goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe, has expressed his readiness to team up with the West Africans instead of Switzerland.

Concise News reports that Sebastian, 25, has played for the Swiss youth teams but now wants to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they battle for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Getting a national team call up will be one of the best things that will happen to me in 2020. I want to help the national team fight for major honours and playing for Nigeria has always been my dream,” he told the press in Switzerland.

Nigeria is in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifier with Liberia, Cape Verde, and the Central African Republic and Sebastian believes Gernot Rohr’s side has all it takes to make it to the competition.

“Nigeria is in a good group and looking at the quality in the Super Eagles, we’ll surely make it out of the group,” he assured.

The player is in the Swiss second division with SC Kriens who are fighting for promotion into the elite division. He has also kept five clean sheets this season from 15 matches.