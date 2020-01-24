FG Suspends Salaries Of Lecturers Not Enrolled On IPPIS

Salaries of lecturers and all workers of tertiary institutions who have not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) have been stopped by the federal government.

Concise News understands that only lecturers and tertiary institutions workers that are on the IPPIS platform will be paid their January salaries.

The Accountant-General of the federation in a letter asked the Finance minister not to release funds meant for January salaries to tertiary institutions workers.

“l am directed to inform you that the preparation of January 2020 salary payroll and Warrants of the Federal Tertiary institutions are ongoing and will be ready for submission on or before 29th of January, 2020.

“This is to give effect to the directive of the Federal Government that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies drawing Personnel Cost from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) should be enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

“In order to actualize this directive, you are please requested not to release the funds for payment of salaries to the Tertiary Institutions as their salaries will henceforth be paid on the IPPIS Platform with effect from January 2020,” the letter reads.

This news medium had reported that President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, had dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the stoppage of salaries of university lecturers yet to enroll on IPPIS.

Ogunyemi made this known a week after President Buhari hosted members of ASUU at the presidential villa in Abuja over the IPPIS controversy.

ASUU had rejected the federal government’s directive for workers to enroll in the centralised payroll system, saying it would affect the autonomy of universities.

The union had instead proposed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) “to address the peculiar cases of lecturers in the payment of salaries and other emoluments”.

But the federal government had insisted on IPPIS, urging those who were yet to comply with the directive to do so.