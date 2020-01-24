FA Cup: Seven Arsenal Players To Miss Bournemouth Showdown

Arsenal have revealed the team might be without seven senior players as they tackle Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth-round tie on Sunday.

Concise News understands that in a statement on Friday by the North London side, it noted that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and defender, David Luiz are both suspended, after their red cards against Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively.

Also, Sokratis is a doubt with illness and missed the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday just as Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson will return after the winter break in February.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Suspended. Further to receiving a red card at Crystal Palace (a) on January 11, suspended for Monday’s game at Bournemouth,” the statement said.

“Calum Chambers – Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on December 29. Successful surgery completed. Rehabilitation process expected to take between six and nine months.

“Sead Kolasinac – Left thigh strain. Hoping to return to full training in the winter break period after Burnley (a) on February 2.

“David Luiz – Suspended. Further to receiving a red card at Chelsea (a) on January 21, suspended for Monday’s game at Bournemouth.

“Reiss Nelson – Right hamstring. Hoping to return to full training in the winter break period after Burnley (a) on February 2.

“Sokratis – Back in full training further to illness. Being assessed ahead of Bournemouth (a).

“Kieran Tierney – Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham Utd (a) on December 9. Successful surgery completed. Good progress being made in the rehabilitation process with participation in regular outdoor fitness sessions. Aiming to return to full training in March.”