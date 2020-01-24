EPL: Liverpool Manager Klopp Speaks On Mane’s Injury Versus Wolves

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has downplayed fears of a serious injury to star forward, Sadio Mane.

Concise News reports that the reigning African footballer of the year sustained an injury in the first half of the league-leaders’ 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night in the English Premier League (EPL).

Speaking after the encounter, the German tactician is hopeful that the injury to the Senegalese is not too serious.

“It was very average that he had to go off…hopefully it’s not too difficult or too bad but we will see tomorrow,” Klopp said.

Asked if it was a muscle tweak Klopp replied: “Yes, it can happen to anyone at this moment of the season.”

Skipper Jordan Henderson gave the visitors an early lead before Raul Jimenez equalised at the Molineux Stadium.

Roberto Firmino would then find the back of the net six minutes from full time to allow his side go 40 matches unbeaten in the English top flight.

Klopp spoke of his satisfaction after Liverpool came out on top in a ‘really tough game’.

His side have now won 22 of their 23 Premier League outings this season, with the unbeaten leaders’ advantage at the top restored to 16 points with a game in hand.

“We knew before, we said it before [the game] and rightly so, this would be a really, really tough game – everybody knew it, pretty much. Wolves are doing so unbelievably well, they are so different to everything else you face during the year.

“How Nuno (Espírito Santo) sets it up is just really good. Since we played here last year, he replaced three or four players – not replaced them, but now Saiss (Romain) is in, Dendoncker (Leander) is in, where Bennett and Boly played.

“And (Adama) Traore now, in the moment, I would say he is pretty much unplayable. I have said it now a couple of times and it’s the truth. He is not only a winger anymore, he now keeps the ball, holds the ball and sets up goals. That makes it difficult; the way they defend and then each ball you loose is 100 per cent a counter-attack and half a goal, but for that they had not too many chances.

“They scored a goal, a super goal, and had a really big one [chance] with an Ali (Becker) save. I think we were four or five times in a one-on-one situation with the goalie, so there we could have scored.

“We scored a wonderful goal after a set-piece, but again not the second, not the third means everything is open and then it gets intense. They scored and then another five to 10 minutes, [it was] Wolves time and then we could calm the game down again and control it.

“Wolves felt the intensity now as well and we had again chances. Mo (Salah) again, Bobby (Firmino) alone in front of the goalie. Then a worldie from Bobby, a super, super, super goal. That we can control a game again and that we have the set-pieces we have, we have still pressing situations, we have still counter-press situations, that gives the boys the opportunity to stay in the game because that’s what you need.

“It’s not only hard for us, it’s hard for the opponent as well.

“I think the two teams who played the most football so far played against each other, so nobody had an advantage and nobody had a disadvantage. I am really, really pleased, as you can imagine.”