Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, is confident his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, will be re-elected as the leader of the South-South State.

Concise News reports that Edo will be having its governorship election later this year with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State currently in crises.

In spite of the battles in APC, Umahi who is a member of the country’s main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed optimism that his Edo State counterpart will get another four years in office.

He spoke on Friday when Obaseki’s wife, Betsy and Southern Governors’ Wives paid him a courtesy call in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The governors’ wives were in the South-East State for the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Wives’ Forum quarterly meeting.

“Power belongs to God and no matter what anybody will do,”Umahi said, “it is God that has the final say. I can assure you ma, you know as an apostle of the Most High God, I also prophesy. And because of the good work your husband is doing for the people of Edo State, no man can unseat him.

“I made this statement so that the glory of God will become larger. It happened here in Ebonyi; I have a testimony of what God can do.

“Even in our National Executive Council meetings, when Obaseki speaks, you see (that he understands) Economics. You see a man that came from a private sector background. We can’t wish that away. So, congratulations to you in advance and to all of us.”

He added, “You know as governors, we have so many elections. First is the primaries, the second one is the polls, then the third one is the tribunal. The other one is the appeal and then the election of the elections is the Supreme Court.

“So, it is not an easy thing and if the hand of God is not upon you, you can’t scale through all these hurdles. It is God who has brought all of us to leadership and I say double congratulations to all of us.”