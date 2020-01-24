Corruption Index: ICPC Faults Transparency International’s Ranking

The Transparency International (TI) report on Nigeria is unfair, the Independent and Financial Crimes Commission (ICPC) has claimed.

Concise News reports that TI released its 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) on Thursday, ranking Nigeria 146 out of 180 nations. Also, it scored the West African nation 26 out of 100 points, a fall from the 2018 report.

The ICPC in a statement on Friday, however, accused TI of not recognising President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort in the fight against corruption.

According to the anti-crime agency, there is an increase in the number of cases filed in courts as well as jail terms against persons found to be corrupt.

The ICPC listed the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Government Integrated Management Information System (GIFMIS), the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the portal www.opentreasury as part of measures put in place to tame corruption in the West African nation.

“ICPC finds it necessary to issue a statement on the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index released recently by the Transparency International (TI), the global anti-corruption watchdog,” the ICPC said.

“The report ranked Nigeria 146 out of 180 countries with a score of 26 out 0f 100 and painted a dismal picture of the country’s anti-corruption efforts by placing Nigeria as the second most corrupt country in the West African region. ”

It added: “More importantly, the strides of government in relation to corruption prevention measures appear to have been totally ignored.

“Perception is one thing, the reality is another. To lend credence to perception, it may be helpful to match it against reality especially when information on perception is coming from a source such as TI.

“In recognition of the seminal role of prevention in anti-corruption work, ICPC recently released its report of the system study and review exercise on the use of the Personnel Cost and Capital Development Fund in 201 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Allied to this report is also the highly publicised work of the commission in tracking the use of the funds released for Constituency Projects and the report on the deployment of Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard in 280 MDAs.

“The reports on these initiatives provide very important policy recommendations to government on corruption prevention which is being acted on, including the restraining of several billions of Naira from release to MDAs.

“This which had stood the risk of misappropriation and embezzlement as well government’s recent directive that all MDAs including tertiary education and health institutions get captured on the IPPIS.”