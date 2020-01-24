Coronavirus: NEC Alerts Nigerians On Prevention Of Disease

The National Economic Council (NEC) has alerted Nigerians to the symptoms of the Coronavirus and what to do to prevent the disease.

Concise News reports that Coronavirus, found in Wahum, China has spread to US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State briefed State House correspondents after NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

He said that the Minister of Health briefed the council on Corona virus, Lassa fever, Polio eradication and other health concerns as well as on efforts being made to address the challenges.

“He made us know the symptoms of Corona virus – common cold, catarrh, headache and fever.

“So, you can probably believe that what you have is malaria and probably treat malaria.

“He says that we have to inform the public that if you don’t respond to malaria drugs, you should get immediate health attention so that they can take a sample of your blood and know what really you have.

“He says that it is necessary for us to strengthen prevention at our port of entry; that means everybody coming into Nigeria, you have to check the temperature of that person; if it is too high, then you will know what to do; so, at our port of entry, we have to do a lot.”

On Polio eradication, Akeredolu said that it was clear from the minister’s briefing that Nigeria was on course to having polio certification by June 2020.

He said that for three and half years past, Nigeria had not recorded a single case of wide polio virus.

According to him, Nigeria is doing well and needs just five months to have that status – polio free certification.

He said that the minister also reported on the incidences of Lassa fever.

Akeredolu said that the minister reported that Lassa fever had been recorded in Edo, Kano, Ondo, Ebonyi and Taraba States, resulting in 84 cases and 16 deaths.

“The National Centre for Disease Control is at alert and they are on top of this.

“They are working in most of these states now; I can confirm the fact that they are in Ondo State, where they have recorded more deaths.

“The Minister said that we have secured facilities in South Africa, where we can send samples for test.

“And that we have modern dialysis for our Primary Health Care(PHC), which will be working 24 hours because after a couple of days, the resultant effect of Lassa fever is kidney problem.

“And when the kidney stops functioning, you will need to dialyse the patient.

“But we were informed that Lassa fever is not a killer disease; it is treatable; all you need to do for Lassa fever, which is now prevalent in the states we mentioned, is to show in time.’’

He said that the cost of treatment was very high but the Federal Government had made drugs available in all the centres for treatment– Irua, FMC Owoh, Abakaliki and other places.

The governor said that the NEC also received a report on the use of Paracetamol or Aspirin in cooking meat.

He said that such practice had a deadly consequence and urged Nigerians to desist from such acts as it could affect the kidney.