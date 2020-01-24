The Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate (SNPM) has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to extend the border closure to year 2023 due to its enormous benefits to Nigeria’s economy.

President of SNPM Augustine Chukwudum made the call on Friday in Enugu.

Chukwudum noted that most Nigerians could now see the positive impact of the border closure on the economy.

“Although, many Nigerians misunderstood the Federal Government when the border was closed last year, but now we have seen the positive impact,” he told NAN.

“That is why we have to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for taking such strong decision despite all condemnation from different groups.

“Today, Nigeria government has continued to save N1 billion daily from petroleum products that were hitherto diverted, hoarded and sold across the nation’s borders.

“Even at the seaports today, revenue being generated now is more than three times what the ports used to generate in the past.

“This is enough to show that ships that are supposed to land in our seaports were going to other countries, thereby making Nigeria to lose billions of naira that should have accrued to Nigeria if those goods were cleared here.

“No sensible leader will see his country’s economy sinking and keep quiet.

“All these reasons are why we must encourage and support President Buhari to extend the border closure till 2023.”