Buhari Approves Exchange Of Convicts Between Nigeria And Macao

The exchange of convicted persons between Nigeria and Macao, a region in China has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

President Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina in a statement on Friday noted that the President has already assented to the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between Nigeria and the Government of the Macao.

The presidential aide said that the President’s assent and approval have formally executed the agreement.

Adesina explained that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the agreement on August 1, 2018.

He said the president has directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to prepare the Instrument of Ratification of the agreement for the President’s signature.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

“This is sequel to the Federal Executive Council Conclusion of August 1, 2018.”

“President Buhari’s assent formally executes the Agreement.”