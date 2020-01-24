Boko Haram: United Nations, EU Raise Fresh Concerns

The United Nations and the European Union have raised serious concerns about the resurgence in Boko Haram attacks on communities in Northeast Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, and the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said the situation was not improving at all.

Kallon insisted that there had been a steady rise in the number of illegal checkpoints by armed groups and the killing of aid workers in Nigeria.

As for Lenarcic, he asked the Nigerian government to seek political solutions to the crisis in the Northeast.

Lenarcic also said he was worried about the deplorable humanitarian situation and attacks on aid workers in the region.

The EU commissioner noted that although efforts have been made to battle the insurgents for almost a decade, it was time to strengthen regional collaboration and seek political solutions to end the crisis.

Since 2009, tens of thousands of people have been killed with many others displaced and in dire need of humanitarian assistance due to insurgency.