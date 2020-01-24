There are online speculations that popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky was on Thursday night arrested in Lagos.

According to a report on Instablog9ja, Bobrisky was arrested at his residence in Bera Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki area of the state and his cars were also seized.

The police were said to have brought him back earlier on Friday morning to take possession of his cars.

The report also said that his arrest is linked to his “cross-dressing” activities, as one of the officers allegedly said “we will turn him back to a guy.”

However, this has not been confirmed, as neither the cross-dresser nor the police has addressed the claims.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested on his 28 birthday, August 31, days after he slammed the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Olusegun Runsewe who called him a national disgrace.

The venue for the birthday celebration was sealed also by the Lagos Police command.