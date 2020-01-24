Home » Biafra: Facebook ‘Republishes’ IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu’s Page

Biafra: Facebook ‘Republishes’ IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu’s Page

By - 30 minutes ago on January 24, 2020
Biafra: Facebook 'Republishes' IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu's Page

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu (Photo Courtesy: The Government and Business Journal)

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has announced that after the initial restriction, social media and technology company, Facebook has ‘republished’ his official page on the social network, Concise News reports.

Recall this online news medium reported yesterday how Facebook shut down the page of Kanu recently.

According to the banned IPOB’s statement, the development was because Facebook sees Kanu’s page as a means of exposing the ills in government.

This is as it warned that “Biafra” cannot be denied the media space unlike what took place in the late 1960s.

But, later on Thursday, the controversial activist declared that his Facebook page is now back to life.

He as well used the opportunity to announced his broadcast happening today.

Concise News can confirm Kanu’s official Facebook page is now active.

A tweet on his known handle on Thursday reads: “@Facebook has seen reason to republish my page.

I thank Biafrans and lovers of freedom on social media for pressurising Facebook to rethink.

I will still broadcast tomorrow, Fri. 24/01/2020

Time:
7: 00 PM Biafraland Time

Join via Radio Biafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.