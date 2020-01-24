Biafra: Facebook ‘Republishes’ IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu’s Page

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has announced that after the initial restriction, social media and technology company, Facebook has ‘republished’ his official page on the social network, Concise News reports.

Recall this online news medium reported yesterday how Facebook shut down the page of Kanu recently.

According to the banned IPOB’s statement, the development was because Facebook sees Kanu’s page as a means of exposing the ills in government.

This is as it warned that “Biafra” cannot be denied the media space unlike what took place in the late 1960s.

But, later on Thursday, the controversial activist declared that his Facebook page is now back to life.

He as well used the opportunity to announced his broadcast happening today.

Concise News can confirm Kanu’s official Facebook page is now active.

A tweet on his known handle on Thursday reads: “@Facebook has seen reason to republish my page.

I thank Biafrans and lovers of freedom on social media for pressurising Facebook to rethink.

I will still broadcast tomorrow, Fri. 24/01/2020

Time:

7: 00 PM Biafraland Time

Join via Radio Biafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online.”