Australian Open: Teenager Gauff Sends Defending Champion Osaka Packing

Coco Gauff reached the fourth round of a Slam for the second time in her career after a stunning defeat of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old American has already made headlines around the world but none of her achievements so far could compare to this as she took apart one of the best players in the world.

Gauff, who won just three games against Osaka when they met at the US Open last summer, was rock solid and took advantage of an error-strewn display from her opponent to win 6-3 6-4.

“I don’t know where that came from. Honestly, like, what is my life? two years ago I lost first round in juniors and now I’m here!” Gauff said.

“I was telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting. You never know what happens on this court.

“I love it down here, oh my gosh! Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart. I’m on the Rod Laver Arena! I can’t believe it!

“I’ve walked past Rod Laver a couple of times in the hallway but I’ve never met him- if he sees this, tell him we can set up a meeting sometime. I need a selfie for Instagram!”