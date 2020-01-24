Award-winning singer, Bukola Elemide, better known as Asa has revealed that internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys recently emptied her bank account.

Asa made the revelation in a recent interview with Cool FM, where she declared her love for controversial singer, Naira marley.

“Yahoo Boys emptied my bank account, but we won’t go into that,”

Speaking on her love for Naira Marley, she maintained that she also loves his songs, while declaring that she is a Marlian (followers of the “Soapy” crooner)

Speaking further, Asa said she would also want to be as popular as the singer who gained more prominence after ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

“I think I’m a Marlian. I love him, I think he is awesome”

Recall that he is facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

According to the counts, he allegedly committed the offences on 26 November, 2018, 11 December, 2018, and 10 May, 2019.

The “Issa goal” singer was arraigned on 20 May before Justice Oweibo, but he denied the charges.