Arsenal fans are prepared to set up and launch a breakaway club, Dial Square FC from next season to protest against the running of the club by owner Stan Kroenke.

Since last season, some Arsenal fans have held series of protests against the running of the club under Kroenke which led to the departure of former manager Arsene manager and the appointment of Unai Emery.

Some months ago, several supporters groups united behind a campaign titled ‘We care, do you?’, amid concerns over the running of the club.

Dial Square FC will be launched from the start of next season, and hope to emulate AFC Wimbledon whose climb out of the same league included six promotions in 17 seasons, and FC United of Manchester.

The new club will play in a burgundy shirt and white socks and will hope to enter in the ninth tier of English football known as Combined Counties League in August.

The name Dial Square is a nod to the clubs roots, dating back to 1886 when the team now know as Arsenal was founded under its original name Dial Square.

The club has already struck a deal with Abbery Rangers to share stadium from next season, and the club will be based in Surrey on a temporary basis with a view to returning to Arsenal’s original home of Woolwich.

It was learned that the setup and launch of Dial Square FC is led by lifelong Arsenal fan Stuart Morgan. Speaking to The Athletic, Morgan said Arsenal have “lost its identity” in recent years.

“The club has lost its identity in so many different ways,” he said.

“This Arsenal team, the club, the set-up, the stadium, is nothing like it was in its heyday.

“It’s so commercialised, I sit at club level. It’s soulless, it’s lifeless, it’s not Arsenal Football Club.

“The reason I wanted to do this project is to go back to the beginning, to try and get back to that original Arsenal.”

Morgan added: “Our aim is to get to play league football at our own purpose-built stadium in Woolwich within 15-20 years.

“We want to be as close to the old arms factory as possible. This has been done before and we can do it again.”