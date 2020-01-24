APC Govs. Reach Consensus About Community Policing

Governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have adopted “Community Policing” to tackle insecurity in their respective states.

Concise News that Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State who is the Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) said this on Friday in Abuja at the first quarterly meeting of the Governance Programme Steering Committee of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF.

Lalong who is the Co-Chairman of the governance steering committee said it was set up to map out a Common Policy Framework for the APC States.

“The overarching objective is to identify common issues of governance that can be replicated across all the APC controlled states,” he said.

“As we pointed out during the inaugural meeting of this Steering Committee, during the era of 2019-2023 we will want the work of the PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee to focus more on strengthening the capacity of our states to have increased commitment to implement approved initiatives.

“The PGF Secretariat would need to work with necessary experts to develop a strategic framework to address this.”

On the South-West regional security body, Amotekun, he said, “Ours is to design policies for implementation for good governance in APC states. Here, we are not talking about Amotekun, we are talking about general insecurity and so once we lay the foundation for the APC states and it is approved then we will begin to talk about implementation.

“Maybe at the level of approval, people will bring up Amotekun, people will bring different issues. I always try not to talk about what the south is doing; for me, I am not from that Zone, I am the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum who has a different opinion from what is obtained there.

“What we are laying down now in the framework is general insecurity because we are not unmindful of the situation in the country that is for every year we make a framework and tell them these are things that are current and these are things that APC governors should adopt in terms of preparing their budget and also in governance in their States.

“In general terms, what we did after a presentation from security agencies is, all of us appear to be talking about community policing. That one, we all agreed on, so we don’t want a situation where you start doing something and the federal government will say what you are doing is outside the law just like what they said about Amotekun. It is now that they are going to dialogue.”