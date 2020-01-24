Amaechi Expresses Sadness Over Non-Completion Of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has expressed sadness and disappointment with the pace of work by the contractors handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

Amaechi made his feelings known on Friday in a series of tweets on his official handle after inspecting the Apapa port axis of the rail line.

This is the second time the Minister will visit the site of the rail line construction site within one week. He insisted that the contractors must meet set targets.

Amaechi was accompanied on the inspection by contractors handling the project – the chairman of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) group and the Managing Director, CCECC Nigeria.

Speaking further on the issue of meeting the deadline, Amaechi acknowledged that some progress had been made since the last time he visited.

He later disclosed in another tweet that the contractors have assured that rail line up to Apapa would be completed by April while minor stations will be completed in June.

The minister added that he was informed that major stations will be completed in August.

Today, we are inspecting the Lagos-Ibadan rail line again, with emphasis on the Apapa Port axis.This time with the Chairman of CCECC Group, Zhao Dianlong & the MD, CCECC Nigeria, Jiang Yi Gao. I told them I am unhappy with the pace of work & it’s imperative they meet set targets pic.twitter.com/tNfZTmPiPY — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) January 24, 2020