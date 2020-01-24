Home » Amaechi Expresses Sadness Over Non-Completion Of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

Amaechi Expresses Sadness Over Non-Completion Of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

By - 31 minutes ago on January 24, 2020

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi inspecting the Lagos-Ibadan rail gauge line. Image credit: Twitter.

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has expressed sadness and disappointment with the pace of work by the contractors handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

Amaechi made his feelings known on Friday in a series of tweets on his official handle after inspecting the Apapa port axis of the rail line.

This is the second time the Minister will visit the site of the rail line construction site within one week. He insisted that the contractors must meet set targets.

Amaechi was accompanied on the inspection by contractors handling the project –  the chairman of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) group and the Managing Director, CCECC Nigeria.

Speaking further on the issue of meeting the deadline, Amaechi acknowledged that some progress had been made since the last time he visited.

He later disclosed in another tweet that the contractors have assured that rail line up to Apapa would be completed by April while minor stations will be completed in June.

The minister added that he was informed that major stations will be completed in August.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.