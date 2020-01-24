Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel Tease New Single ‘Jore’

Contemporary afropop masters, Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel are working on a new song “Jore” which is sure to be a banger, Concise News reports.

Gold, in a tweet in the early hours of Friday sought forgiveness from God over the delay in the release of the song.

“God Please, forgive @iamkizzdanieI and I for waiting this long to get on a song together. we have sinned against you.” he tweeted.

Replying to one of Gold’s tweets, Kizz Daniel said it was an honour to work with the “Young Love” crooner.

“Such an honor to be on a record with a fellow musical genius @adekunleGOLD You made me love music more after our session #Jore”