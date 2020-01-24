Home » Adam Schiff Calls For Removal Of President Trump

Adam Schiff Calls For Removal Of President Trump

By - 1 hour ago on January 24, 2020
Impeachment Trial Of Donald Trump To Get Underway In US

US President, Donald Trump/AFP

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff has called on the US Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Speaking on Thursday, Schiff added that the US leader cannot be trusted to put the country’s interests ahead of his own.

“The American people deserve a president they can count on, to put their interest first,” said Schiff.

His impassioned words capped a long day in which Democrats detailed Trump’s illicit scheme to pressure Ukraine to help his 2020 reelection campaign.

“You know, you can’t trust this president to do what is right for this country. You can trust he will do what’s right for Donald Trump,” Schiff added.

“He’ll do it now. He’s done it before. He’ll do it for the next several months. He’ll do it in the election if he’s allowed to. This is why, if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed.”

“Because right matters. And truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost.”

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

