Yoruba Language Not In Tune With Time, Says Oluwo

Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, the Oluwo of Iwo, Osun state has reacted to the update of Oxford dictionary, in which twenty-nine Nigerian words were added.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 22, the Oluwo questioned the last time Yoruba dictionary was updated.

Sharing a clip of his recent interview, the monarch said the “blackman needs to wake from their sleep” and do the needful.

“When was Yoruba dictionary updated? my interview was five days ago and today news of oxord dictionary been updated with Nigerian words are included in the new dictionary updates

“#Blackmenwakeup #westillsleeping can a king use slang in Yoruba? I’m sorry for you leaders that want to be conservative extremist but not me, I will move with time and it’s conservative progress.”