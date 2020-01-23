Wendy Williams Officially Parts Ways With Husband

Nine months after filing for divorce, American media mogul, Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter have officially split.

Concise News understands that the television producer, who has been married to Hunter since 1997 and share one child, Kevin Hunter Jr., 19, had filed the petition to divorce him in New Jersey, April 2019.

According to TMZ, the petition came not long after it was learned that Hunter’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson was having a baby.

Shortly after she filed for divorce, the media mogul exited their home and put the property up for sale.

Despite filing for divorce, the estranged couple were said to be working together on set of “The Wendy Williams Show” until Hunter left permanently.