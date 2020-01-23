UK-Africa Summit: Nigerian President Buhari Flies Back To Country

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country on Thursday from London where he took part in the 2020 UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 which held from January 20th.

Buhari arrived in London in the early hours of Saturday 17th January 2020 for the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

“President Buhari arrives London ahead of the UK-Africa Investment Summit on 17th Jan 2020,” Adesina posted on his verified Facebook page.

The summit is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations.

Buhari’s delegation include Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Okezie Ikpeazu of Kogi, Gombe and Abia States.

To be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the crux of the event is “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

Also, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.