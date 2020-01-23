Transfer: Why I Joined Inter Milan From Chelsea – Victor Moses

Nigerian star Victor Moses has said he is excited to be part of Inter Milan’s project and reuniting with his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Concise News learned that Moses, 29, who joined Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, played under Conte during the Italian’s reign at the Stamford Bridge where he claimed the FA Cup and Premier League in the 2016/2017 term.

Speaking after his unveiling on Thursday, the former Wigan man said: “It’s an honour for me to be here and be an Inter player. I’d like to thank everyone for the welcome I’ve been given, I can’t wait to start.”

He told Inter TV that “Having the opportunity to work with the Coach again is something I’m really happy about. I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the Club’s project to me.

“I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing.”

On Milan, he admitted: “It seems like a nice city, I’ve liked what I’ve seen up to now. I think I’ll enjoy it here and we’ll have a great future together. I have positive feelings.”

However, he told the fans that “I’m going to need time to find my feet but I want to help the team win as many games as possible. We’ll do all that we can to achieve our objectives and make our fans proud.”