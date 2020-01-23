Transfer: Nigerian Star Nnadozie Joins French Top Flight Team

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has joined French club Paris FC Feminines but will return to Nigeria to finish up her paperwork.

Concise News reports that Nnadozie, 19, featured for Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France where the West Africans made it to the round of 16 and sealed a one-and-a-half-year deal from Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt.

With her residency and work permits undone, she will not make her debut until the six-time French champions tackle Dijon on 8 February.

“Playing in a top European league is very important for her as a young goalkeeper and she has joined a top club,” one of her representatives told BBC Sport.

Nnadozie who kept a clean-sheet for the Falcons against South Korea in France at the World Cup is now the second Nigerian in the French top flight after Guingamp’s Desire Oparanozie.

She was also part of the Rivers Angels side that won the 2019 Nigerian League and also helped Nigeria win the regional WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations crown and the African Games gold in 2019. Also, she was a 2019 African Women’s Football Player of the Year nominee.