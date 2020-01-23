Controversial on-air personality and religion critic, Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that pastors who do not obey the rules of Jesus Christ are “Marlians”

Concise News reports that Marlians alias “no manners” are followers of the controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Daddy Freeze said other categories of Marlian pastors are those who extort money from church members, those who pray for the death of their enemies.

According to the OAP, others are those who expect their members to marry from their doctrines and “church is the house of God” pastors.

In the post he shared, he wrote “mention a Marlian pastor, Marlians don’t obey rules; any pastor who doesn’t obey the laid down rules of Christ is a Marlian

“Congregation jo soapy! Eg. Die by fire pastors, ground swallow my enemy pastors, my enemy sleep and don’t wake up pastors. ‪Your seed will guarantee more money pastors, if you don’t tithe things will be tight pastors, if you don’t give offering you will be suffering pastors, you are not a christian if you don’t speak tongues pastors, you must marry from our congregation only pastors, church is the house of God pastors.” Daddy Freeze captioned the post.‬