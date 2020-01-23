PDP, APC Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Kaduna Rerun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday signed a peace accord ahead of Jan. 25 re-run election for Kaduna State House of Assembly seats in Kagarko and Sanga constituencies.

Concise News reports that the peace accord was at the instance of the Kaduna State Police Command, to ensure peaceful, fair and credible election.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday in Kaduna, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, urged the candidates and their political parties to conduct themselves within the ambit of the law.

“The decision of the Nigeria Police to convene a peace accord meeting is in line with the principle of community engagement to ensure peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

“We invite you all to partner with us in ensuring a hitch-free campaign and violence-free elections.

“This Peace Accord signifies our respective commitment to peace and symbolizes respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Muri implored all the stakeholders to do the needful and work in harmony to ensure violence-free and credible election.

He advised the candidates and their supporters to accept the outcome.

“Let us prepare our minds to accept the results for the sake of our dear country.

“However, those who will emerge as winners, must not allow themselves and their supporters to tease and provoke the other sides in the course of jubilations.

“And for those who lose the election, they must channel their grievances and complaints through the established courts of law and restrain themselves from using violent means as the Command will do all it takes to preserve the laws of the land,” Muri stressed.

According to the commissioner, security agents will be firm but fair and will not side with any political party or candidate.

“We shall enforce the rule in accordance with the dictates of the extant laws.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Abdullahi Kaugama, commended the police for the initiative.

Kaugama explained that Card Readers would be used during the election and assured that INEC will be fair to all.

The representative of the PDP, Danjuma Sarki said the peace accord is timely and urged all stakeholders to abide by it.

Sarki also urged security agencies and INEC officials to be neutral and transparent in the conduct of the election, and to protect voters and their choices.

The Acting State Secretary of APC, Yahaya Pate assured that members of the party will conduct themselves well during and after the elections.

He appealed to all stakeholders to allow for peaceful election in Kagarko and Sanga.