Official: Pedro Finally Returns To Native Country (Check Out Details Of Transfer)

Brazilian striker, Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos, better known as Pedro has returned home to join Flamengo, Concise News understands.

The loan deal facilitated by Fiorentina worth €1m with an option of the South American club to buy, runs until December 31, 2020.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that they have temporarily transferred the rights of the sports performances of Abreus Dos Santos Pedro Guilherme to the Club de Reagatas do Flamengo until December 31, 2020, with an option to buy” a statement from the Serie A club reads.

Pedro joined Viola from Fluminense of Brazil in 2019.

A member of the Brazil under-23 national team, the frontman appeared in a paltry of Serie A games this campaign. Hence, he decided to leave for more game time.

Between 2005 and 2011, he had a stint with Flamengo in his junior career.

Flamengo, one of the biggest clubs in Brazil have already presented their new acquisition to their passionate fans. They did so in a social media post on their verified Twitter account on Thursday.