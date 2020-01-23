Home » Official: Pedro Finally Returns To Native Country (Check Out Details Of Transfer)

Official: Pedro Finally Returns To Native Country (Check Out Details Of Transfer)

By - 5 minutes ago on January 23, 2020
Official: Pedro Finally Returns To Native Country (Check Out Details Of Transfer)

Flamengo supporters inside the stadium (Photo Courtesy: riotimesonline.com)

Brazilian striker, Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos, better known as Pedro has returned home to join Flamengo, Concise News understands.

The loan deal facilitated by Fiorentina worth €1m with an option of the South American club to buy, runs until December 31, 2020.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that they have temporarily transferred the rights of the sports performances of Abreus Dos Santos Pedro Guilherme to the Club de Reagatas do Flamengo until December 31, 2020, with an option to buy” a statement from the Serie A club reads.

Pedro joined Viola from Fluminense of Brazil in 2019.

A member of the Brazil under-23 national team, the frontman appeared in a paltry of Serie A games this campaign. Hence, he decided to leave for more game time.

Between 2005 and 2011, he had a stint with Flamengo in his junior career.

Flamengo, one of the biggest clubs in Brazil have already presented their new acquisition to their passionate fans. They did so in a social media post on their verified Twitter account on Thursday.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.