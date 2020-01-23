Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Jan. 23rd, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, January 23rd, 2020.

The Presidency has said it will not react to what it described as “speculations” about the US plan to place a travel ban on Nigeria. There are reports in the US media that President Donald Trump’s government wants to add seven countries to their travel ban list. The countries reportedly being considered for the travel ban are Tanzania, Sudan, Eritrea, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Myanmar.

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has backed the creation of Operation Amotekun, the regional security outfit established by governors of the South-West. There have been controversies following the launch of the security outfit by governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun on 9 January in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Acting EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu has alleged that some foreign countries are sabotaging the commission’s efforts at repatriating embattled former petroleum minister Diezani Allison-Madueke. The EFCC, since 2015, has been on the trail of Allison-Madueke, who served under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, over alleged corrupt practices.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has mocked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the defection of four of its members in the Imo State House of Assembly. Nine members of the house have defected from the PDP, Action Alliance (AA), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the ruling APC on Tuesday.

There is no issue in raiding nightclubs to arrest internet fraudsters called “Yahoo Yahoo boys,” according to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu. The EFCC recently raided a nightclub in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital and arrested 89 suspected ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys.’

It is not feasible to complete the Lagos-Ibadan railway line in April, according to the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi. Amaechi admitted this recently during an inspection tour of the work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project. Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, however, said efforts will be redoubled to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated time.

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says the organised labour will not sign any new minimum wage agreement that will impoverish or lead to retrenchment of the workforce. The state NLC Chairman, Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole, said this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

The Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong has disclosed that his administration is “trying to replicate the Nigerian government’s N-Power programme.” The governor, who the Supreme Court recently validated his election, paid a courtesy visit to Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aloma, the Personal Assistant to DMW boss Davido, has bought himself a new sleek Mercedes Benz valued at about seven million Naira.

Aloma took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, to share a photo of the 2010 Mercedes Benz E350. “Too much talk no dey full basket,” he captioned the photo.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has described the team’s 2022 World Cup qualifying group as a tough one. Nigeria are housed in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic in the race to Qatar. The winner of the group, and four others, will proceed to the final round of the qualifiers, with the winners qualifying for the competition in the Asian nation.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.