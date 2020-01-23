Nigerian Governors React To Outbreak Of Lassa Fever, Coronavirus

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has said states and the federal government are intensifying efforts to control the spread of Lassa Fever as well as prevent any case of Coronavirus in the country.

NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the forum’s meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja.

Fayemi said that the forum at the meeting received updates from the Federal Ministry of Health and other agencies on Lassa fever epidemic and the coronavirus, killing people in China.

“The Forum received an update from the NGF Secretariat on Health priorities for the year 2020, including the implementation of the Seattle Commitment signed by the Forum at a two-day High-Level Roundtable on Primary Health Care and Human Capital Development convened in November. 2019.

“On the Lassa fever, we recorded cases in one or two states, Ondo in the South West and Kano in the North.

“I believe all our state are taking precautionary measures to address this in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for disease control.

“We are working to ensure that this does not spread any further than they have at the moment,” Fayemi said.

He added that the forum also agreed to carry out immediate action on the implementation of the Seattle Declaration including the constitution of a multisectoral Primary Health Care Under One Roof implementation committee.

He said that governors also agreed to review the Primary HealthCare performance in State Executive Council meetings quarterly, review of States’ performance on the Abuja Commitment and organisation of advocacy meetings with traditional and religious leaders.